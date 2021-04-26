Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $30.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $715.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,321 shares in the company, valued at $849,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,667,538 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.