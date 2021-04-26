BIKI Achieves Market Cap of $14.91 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIKI has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00064975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00094400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00709650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.24 or 0.07779465 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.