Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

BIIB opened at $262.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.98. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

