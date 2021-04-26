BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.36).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,371. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

