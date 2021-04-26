Bitnation Reaches Market Cap of $120,006.85 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Bitnation coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitnation has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitnation has a market capitalization of $120,006.85 and $6.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00064324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.98 or 0.00742455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.24 or 0.07414166 BTC.

About Bitnation

XPAT is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,011,995,338 coins. Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

