BITTUP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,464.00 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One BITTUP coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges. BITTUP has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $4,464.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITTUP has traded up 185.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00065428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00754561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00095173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.83 or 0.07612359 BTC.

About BITTUP

BITTUP is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

