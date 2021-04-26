BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,647 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $110.27. 25,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,449. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

