BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.14. 54,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,719. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

