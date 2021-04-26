BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB remained flat at $$55.15 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 17,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,762. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.