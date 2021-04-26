BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,936 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.