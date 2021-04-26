BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 659 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.11. 14,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

