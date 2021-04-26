BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $915.00 at Argus

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $845.00 to $915.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $858.23.

NYSE:BLK opened at $813.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $708.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

