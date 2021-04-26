BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $915.00 at Argus

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $845.00 to $915.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $858.23.
NYSE:BLK opened at $813.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $708.52.
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
