BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON:BRSC opened at GBX 1,874 ($24.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,792.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,616.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,141.24 ($14.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,922.34 ($25.12). The firm has a market cap of £915.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
