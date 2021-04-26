BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:BRSC opened at GBX 1,874 ($24.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,792.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,616.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,141.24 ($14.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,922.34 ($25.12). The firm has a market cap of £915.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

