Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $33.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.