Blakecoin (BLC) Hits One Day Volume of $61.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a market cap of $46,415.26 and approximately $61.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,284.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.40 or 0.04658777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.13 or 0.00454403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $826.84 or 0.01551749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00698292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.04 or 0.00497400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.13 or 0.00416880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

