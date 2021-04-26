Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

