BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XM. HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.28.

NYSE:XM opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

