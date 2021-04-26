BoatPilot Token (NAVY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,635.00

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. BoatPilot Token has a total market capitalization of $79,429.07 and approximately $9,635.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoatPilot Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00061152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.00279980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01008200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00728879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,726.16 or 0.99866913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 coins and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 coins. BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BoatPilot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoatPilot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.