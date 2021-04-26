Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 9,628 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

