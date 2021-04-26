Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 143 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $222.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $223.71.

