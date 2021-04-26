Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 187,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 116,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 27,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

