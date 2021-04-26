BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $526,620.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BOKF stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.02. 7,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOKF. Truist lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

