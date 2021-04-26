Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bokf Na grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

