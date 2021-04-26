Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $153.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

