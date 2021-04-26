Bokf Na Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.52 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $229.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
