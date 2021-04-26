Bokf Na Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.52 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $229.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

