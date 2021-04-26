Bokf Na Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $225.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $226.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.