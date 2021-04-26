Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,310 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

