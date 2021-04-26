Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.20

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 50142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Bolloré Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

