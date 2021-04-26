Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Booking stock opened at $2,395.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,489.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,368.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,119.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

