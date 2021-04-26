Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $170,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.