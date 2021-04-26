Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $118,101,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 488,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,979. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

