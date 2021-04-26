Boston Properties (BXP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP):
- 4/26/2021 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $107.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $107.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Boston Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Boston Properties was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Boston Properties was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.
Boston Properties stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.82.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
