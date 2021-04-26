Boston Properties (BXP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP):

4/26/2021 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $107.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $107.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Boston Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Boston Properties was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Boston Properties was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

