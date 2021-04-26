Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 193,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $92.46 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

