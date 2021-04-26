Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $13.37 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

