Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $7.10 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,290,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $266.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.01. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $268.71.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

