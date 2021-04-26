Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $443.71 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $445.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

