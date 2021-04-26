Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.86% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $16,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

