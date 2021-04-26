Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 37,935 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,935 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $18,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 291,710 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 212,593 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.