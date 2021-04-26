Brian Davis Purchases 21,600 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$898,480.18.

TSE:PEY opened at C$5.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.85 million and a PE ratio of -23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$6.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.33.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

