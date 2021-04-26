Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BRX shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

