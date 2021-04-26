Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. 554,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,432. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

