Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post $40.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $41.20 million. ACM Research reported sales of $24.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $223.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $234.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $306.47 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $323.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,304. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

