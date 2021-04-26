Brokerages Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $66.12. 1,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,492. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.79.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 312.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

