Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.39 billion and the lowest is $13.60 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $13.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $55.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 billion to $56.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $56.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $80.95. 12,005,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,803,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

