Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Apr 26th, 2021

Analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.92). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,391. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

