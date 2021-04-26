Brokerages Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. Talend reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TLND has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,374.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,175,650. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Talend during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Talend by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,592. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Talend has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $65.90.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

