Brokerages Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Price Target at $8.79

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 65,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.