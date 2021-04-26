Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT at $15.71

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$12.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.90.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

