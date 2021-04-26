Brokerages Set Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Price Target at C$12.25

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$154,000.

TSE DPM opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.71. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$197.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

