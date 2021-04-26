Brokerages Set Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Target Price at $19.88

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

FLXN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $407.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 624,083 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 520,308 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,661,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

